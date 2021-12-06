Residents who owe the state back taxes have less than 60 days to ‘make it right’ under Conn.’s Tax Amnesty program

FILE – This Jan. 28, 2021, file photo shows a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak is seen in San Antonio. President Joe Biden has proposed more than $3 trillion worth of revenue increases, primarily through higher taxes for corporations and the country’s richest households as well as greater IRS enforcement that would target the wealthy. But key lawmakers voiced doubts this week about the size and possible impacts on the economy as congressional committees weighed the measures and a wide array of business groups sifted through the details to highlight what they oppose. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

(WTNH) – If you owe the state back taxes you have less than 60-days left to “make it right.” The deadline for Connecticut’s Tax Amnesty program is January 31st, 2022.

The last 18-months of the pandemic have been a struggle financially for many people. State Senator Christine Cohen from Branford says she’s heard from a lot of people in her district.

“The pandemic hit and shut businesses down. A lot of individuals losing their jobs. This tax amnesty program is a lifeline,” Cohen said.

The state’s chief tax officer, former Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton says what’s fair is fair. Those who owe the state money have a way to “make it right.”

Department of Revenue Services Commissioner Mark Boughton says, “we are like Monte Hall we’re going to bargain with you, get you right with the state.”

Boughton and Governor Ned Lamont were touting the state’s tax amnesty program at the Madison library. The program hasn’t been offered in four years. It kicked off last month and ends in less than 60-days.

Lamont decided the program was worthy of the times. “We are coming out of COVID, everyone needs a fresh start in life.”

In the last month, the state has collected $12.5 million from nearly 4,000 tax delinquents. They expect that number to grow to $40-million by the deadline.

Boughton says the money has a good purpose. “Remember your tax payments pay for police officers, firefighters, teachers, library directors, this building,” added Boughton.

The amnesty window allows a 75 percent reduction in interest on overdue tax bills and waives penalties and the possibility of criminal charges.

Commissioner Boughton says people are coming forward.

“We just had someone apply last weekend who owed us money from 1997 and that was several hundred thousand dollars that we were able to collect,” Boughton said.

Taxpayers can link to a secure online payment portal, by logging onto GetRightCT.com or by calling 1-866-658-1528.

State Representative Sean Scanlon from Guilford is the chair of the legislature’s finance committee and says when he approached the administration it was a no-brainer. “It is a really good opportunity for you to make good on that bill.”

If you miss the deadline you will be fined and pay interest. Criminal prosecution will be on the table.

The state has no plans to repeat this program.