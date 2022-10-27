(WTNH) — Unwanted or unused prescription pills can do more than just take up space in your bathroom. Those medications, even expired, can potentially lead to an overdose or addiction.

The overdose epidemic is a public health, public safety, and national security threat, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Admission (DEA).

For this reason, the DEA stands firm on its National Drug Take Back Day, which will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29.

It’s a part of the Take Back Initiative, which helps people safely dispose of unwanted medications.

Here in Connecticut, people will bring any prescriptions they don’t need or use to different locations across the state, where the DEA and local law enforcement will properly dispose of them.

It’s a no-questions-asked policy, and anyone is welcome.

Here is a list of locations in Connecticut you can drop off your prescriptions:

Ledyard Ledyard Police Department, 737 Colonel Ledyard Highway

Groton City of Groton Police Department, 295 Meridian Street Groton Police Department, 68 Groton Long Point Road Groton Senior Citizens Center, 102 Newtown Road

Griswold Griswold Town Hall, 28 Main Street, Jewett City, CT

Stonington Stonington Police Department, 173 S. Broad Street, Pawcatuck, CT

Waterford Waterford Police Department, 41 Avery Lane

East Lyme East Lyme Police Department, 278 Main Street, Niantic, CT

Norwich Norwich Police Department, 70 Thames Street



For more information on specific drop-off times or availability, check in with the agency you plan on visiting.