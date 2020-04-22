Respirator mask reuse possible with decontamination site

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new system for decontaminating medical facemasks is up and running in New Haven. This machine can sterilize those precious N-95 masks so they can be resued by doctors and nurses.

Ever since the coronavirus hit the U.S., not enough of the N-95 facemasks that doctors and nurses need to keep themselves safe were available. The main reason is that medical protocol has always been that you put a mask on to tend to an infectious patient, and then you throw it away and put on a new one when you tend to the next infectious patient.

At that rate, hospitals were going to use thousands of masks every day and there simply were not enough to go around.

So, a company in Ohio named Battelle has developed a machine that can effectively clean thousands of masks at a time in a safe way that lets them be re-used again and again. On the outside, the machine looks like a shipping container. On the inside, it uses a concentrated hydrogen peroxide vapor.

Two and a half hours of exposure to that vapor kills anything bad that could be on those masks. Unlike putting the masks in the washing machine, the vapor does not degrade the mask much so they can be reused up to 20 times with this process.

The machine can sterilize 80,000 masks a day, so this is a game-changer for stretching the PPE supply.

On Wednesday, all of the state’s top elected officials are going to be getting a first-hand look at it including the governor, both senators, New Haven’s congresswoman and mayor.