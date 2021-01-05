Restaurant industry fires back against state report on COVID clusters

(WTNH) — The restaurant industry has been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic. Governor Ned Lamont says he remains committed to keeping restaurants open for indoor dining. This, despite a recent report that says restaurants continue to be a top infection spot.

According to the Department of Public Health, they only investigated 84 COVID clusters. They traced 21 of them to restaurants. Workplaces, homes and childcare facilities were the other points of origin. Now, the head of the Connecticut Restaurant Association is firing back.

“I want to compare apples to apples,” Scott Dolch said. Dolch pointed to Massachusetts they had 65,612 confirmed positive.

COVID cases in December and a reported 35,269 total clusters, with restaurants only accounting for 75 of those clusters. Also in December, Connecticut had 59,531 confirmed cases, and the DPH only reported 84 total clusters, and 21 were restaurants.

“When you’re saying we’ve had 40, 50, 60,000 positive cases, you know, in a one or two-month window. We can’t only have 84 clusters,” Dolch said. “We’ve gotta have thousands and tens of thousands of clusters. And, can we get that data and get more, cause that’ll obviously give more information and provide, I guess, the Connecticut residents a better understanding.”

Dolch was also quick to point out that in the cases traced to restaurants, it was all, “back-of-the house-staff. It’s the dishwashers, the line cooks,” Dolch said.

“There is no front-of-house, there’s no one going into a restaurant that’s proven to have gotten sick because of that. And that’s also a very good sign.” Governor Lamont said closing down doesn’t address the issues of the kitchens.

The State and DPH say the report will not impact policy.

“Consumer confidence is everything in our industry” Dolch added.