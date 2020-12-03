Restaurant owners discuss struggle to stay open amid pandemic and without more federal financial help

(WTNH) — While some doctors are urging Governor Ned Lamont to close restaurants to indoor dining, the Governor is not budging.

Restaurant owners met virtually Thursday morning with Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal. They talked about the struggle to survive the pandemic. Hundreds of restaurants have already been forced to close. The head of the Connecticut Restaurant Association told Blumenthal that many others are not making enough to break even.

“You know people are staying open right now for their staff. They’re not staying open beyond that. They’re staying open because they’re like, ‘I can’t put them back on unemployment again heading into the holidays.'” said Scott Dolch, Executive Director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association.

“We need to do strong measures that address the pandemic and the kind of economic hardship that you have been describing on this call,” said Senator Blumenthal.

Senator Blumenthal is calling for any pandemic aid package from Congress to provide financial help for the restaurant industry.