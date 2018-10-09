Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Connecticut Restaurant Week is back this week. It will take place October 8th through the 14th at participating restaurants.

Participating Connecticut restaurants will be offering special deals. Some of these deals could include a multi-course fixed price menu, two-for-one specials or specials treats with the purchase of a meal and more.

Restaurant Week offers local restaurants a chance to introduce the best they have to offer to regular and potentially new customers. Foodies alike come out in strides so it is recommended to make reservations, especially for dinner times.

Some restaurants offering up deals this week include J. Timothy's in Plainville, Grant's Restaurant & Bar in West Hartford and Rein's N.Y. Style Deli in Vernon.

You can find the full list of participating restaurants at connecticutrestaurantweek.com.