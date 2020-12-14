Restaurant workers protest outside Gov Lamont’s mansion for more COVID relief funds, to keep indoor dining open

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Fighting to stay alive, that’s what restaurant workers say they are doing this winter. Dozens of workers took that message to the Governor’s mansion Monday.

These restaurant workers and owners have a very clear message: they need relief. It’s been an uphill battle since March for thousands of restaurants that already operate on small margins. Governor Ned Lamont’s pandemic orders first closed indoor dining in the spring. And even at 50 percent capacity, few patrons are turning out at all as dozens of doctors call on the Governor to close restaurants again.

“We understand that they were originally founded in the idea of maintaining safety. We are on the verge of economic collapse in our industry. We have not received anything except the CARES Act which is $5,000 from the state, but that’s not even enough to put a dent in rent for a lot of these places,” said Dustin Amore, Bar Tender, Conspiracy, Middletown.

Protestors braved the elements, taking their frustration to the Governor’s mansion Monday. And despite climbing COVID rates and indoor dining restrictions in nearby NYC, Governor Lamont says he’s holding firm and doesn’t want to punish an industry that is working hard to follow safety protocols and has already lost more than 600 restaurants amid the pandemic.

But these restaurant workers and owners say they need relief now.

“It’s all about getting relief. A shutdown or staying open, the restrictions have really pretty much strangled us to the core and what we’re trying to do is just gain awareness about relief and about how hard it is to turn a profit under the current restrictions,” said Albert Greenwood, Oak Haven Table & Bar, New Haven, Owner.

While restaurant workers are here raising their voices – the Governor is at Hartford Healthcare welcoming the first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine.