Restaurants adopt to changes as governor announces May 20 reopening with outdoor seating only

NOANK, Conn. (WTNH)– True to tradition, the first Friday in May means opening day at Abbott’s Lobster in the Rough. But this year it is take out only.

That’s just fine for Sabine who brought her dog Otis to opening day.

“I got the hot buttered lobster roll,” said Sabine. “It’s been since last summer so it’s been a long time coming it’s going to taste good.”

“We’ll be finally opening the window but just a few inches and they’ll be able to place their order there and then go back to their car and it will be brought out when it’s ready,” said Chelsea Leonard, owner of Abbott’s Lobster in the Rough.

Abbott’s may use a similar system except at picnic tables when it is allowed to set them up on May 20th. That’s when Governor Lamont says restaurants can reopen with outdoor seating only.

“We’re definitely excited to have people here and have them outside,” said Leonard.

Abbott’s even puts tables on the dock behind the Noank restaurant. But not many places have all that outdoor space so some may try to get creative.

Angie’s Pizza in Mystic just added outdoor seating last year.

“It worked out well, I guess right?” said owner Harry Longinidis, with a laugh.

Longinidis is glad to be able to serve customers outdoors but it will be limited because tables need to be six feet apart.

“Normally we can get about thirty out here so we’ll probably have to cut that in half but we’ll do whatever we can,” said Longinidis.

It could be even more challenging for restaurants which don’t already have patio space or the permits to serve outdoors.

“There’s gonna need to be a lot of work and that’s also part of our conversation,” said Scott Dolch, Executive Director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association.

The Association has a seat at the table with the ReOpen Connecticut Advisory Group.

“I think what we’re asking is continue to look at the outdoor piece but also look at can they do it inside with six foot spacing and do it the right way,” said Dolch.

They may take tips from how other states are doing it.