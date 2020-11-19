Restaurants, banquet facilities struggling amid pandemic; lack of holiday bookings

(WTNH) — With the state rolling back its reopening, event venues are suffering at a time of year they normally prosper.

News 8 spoke with several owners and managers of restaurants and banquet facilities, and what stood out between all is frustration.

The North House in Avon, once known as the Avon Old Farms Inn, should be gearing up for its busiest and most profitable months of the season. Owner Nicholas Chabot told us December is usually 25-30 percent busier than their average month. He said he understands how difficult these decisions are for the governor and his staff, but thinks there is a level of inconsistency in decision making.

“Again, it’s frustrating when we are limited to what we can do, but you can go to Walmart, and you’ll see 400 people in the store. Standing around on top of each other, touching the same things, and being held to a different standard. It’s complete hypocrisy and lack of consistency across the board.”

Normally, Chabot said on any given week in December, they might book 25, even as many as 35-40 holiday parties.

This year, he said only a handful are booked. Since the rollback, some people have now cancelled.