Restrictions eased on worship services; casinos reopening

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Ned Lamont says he is easing restrictions on religious services. The Democrat announced Friday that houses of worship will now be allowed to have up to 100 people inside, or 25% capacity, whichever is less.

Outdoor worship services will now be limited to up to 150 people. Meanwhile, the state’s two federally recognized tribes are planning to reopen for select patrons this weekend and will partially reopen to the general public on Monday, despite opposition from the governor.

Also, campuses of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities will be open to residential and commuter students this fall.