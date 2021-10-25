Retail sports betting launching with Connecticut Lottery

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Lottery Corporation is opening its first retail sports betting venue on Monday.

The first official state-wide, in-person bet at a retail sports betting venue will take place at Sports Haven in New Haven at 2 p.m.

Online sports wagering and online casino games fully launched in Connecticut on Oct. 19.

Information about gaming in Connecticut is available at ct.gov/gaming. Information on services available in Connecticut for those who may have a problem with gambling is available at portal.ct.gov/problemgaming.