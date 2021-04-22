‘Retired Senior Volunteer Program’ gives seniors safe rides to appointments

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– A program is helping seniors get around.

Maureen is off to an early morning doctors appointment, but she’s won’t be the one driving. A volunteer driver with the “Retired Senior Volunteer Program” is behind the wheel.

The program, also known as RSVP, is offered in eight counties across the state. It’s designed to partner with human services or ‘dial a ride’ program—augmenting what they offer in their communities.

“So, when they cannot get their seniors to appointments, because they are either before or after hours serviced by ‘dial a ride’ out of the geographic location, or that senior may need that extra door to door service versus curb to curb service, that’s what we provide,” said Theresa Strong, Manager, Retired Sr. Volunteer Program.

“Jane is right there when I come out, which is fantastic, because sometimes it doesn’t work that way, because when you have buses it can’t work that way,” said Maureen Krygowski, a patient.

Pop-up clinics for COVID-19 shots are often a destination, and every precaution is taken providing for a safe ride.

“We make sure their cars are sanitized, before and after, providing them all the free and necessary supplies for that,” said Strong.

For seniors like Maureen, the ride is free. She’s used the service for several years after husband started battling Alzheimer’s disease.

“I had to hire a driver. It was a lot, a lot of money,” said Krygowski.

And now the volunteer will wait in their car while the patient is being seen in their appointment, and then it’s back home.

For more information about RSVP call 860-519-3484. The organization is also looking for volunteers.