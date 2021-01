Conn. (WTNH) — A retired State Trooper who was one of the first to respond to the Sandy Hook tragedy in 2012 has died.

The Hartford Courant reported Monday Trooper First Class Patrick Dragon died Saturday after a battle with COVID-19.

Dragon had a long career in law enforcement, from patrol Trooper at Troop D in Danielson, to detective in the Eastern District Major Crimes Unit, and in the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit.

Dragon retired from the State Police in 2018.