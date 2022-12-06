HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Continuing state investigations have found at least 35 instances where Connecticut Department of Correction employees potentially misused a COVID-19 program that provided workers with hotel rooms during the height of the pandemic.

The cases include a staffer booking a room to attend a wedding. The agency confirmed Tuesday that so far, 14 of the 35 investigations have been closed and $40,787 has been returned to the state.

DOC said approximately $104,000 is still owed.

All employees under investigation were allowed to reimburse the state. Some of them have faced additional discipline, including a five-day suspension for several individuals.