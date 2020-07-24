Rhode Island urges CT residents to not visit their beaches

RHODE ISLAND (WTNH)– Rhode Island officials are urging Connecticut residents to not visit their beaches this weekend.

As it did last weekend, Rhode Island’s Department of Environmental Management encouraged residents from both Connecticut and Massachusetts to not visit their popular beaches as they work to keep their Covid-19 cases down.

With more than 1,000 Rhode Island residents now having died from the coronavirus and an increase in positive cases over the last three days, the state is focused on preventing more cases.

“By keeping crowds down and allowing for physical distancing on the sand, we are trying to protect public health and safety – in Rhode Island and other states,” Director Coit said. “We also are trying to help our beach communities alleviate the heavy traffic that they have been experiencing this summer.”

Because of the 75% parking restriction still in effect at Misquamicut and Scarborough state beaches, state and local law enforcement agencies will be limiting crowds, managing traffic, and cracking down on illegal parking.

Environmental Police Officers will also be stationed at the entry booths of state beaches.