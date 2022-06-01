CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Calling all motorcycle riders: the traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall is back in Connecticut, and your help is needed.

Because of the Brave Founder Hayley Falk said that “today we ride for the brave” while escorting the wall back into town.

The Home Foundation is the sponsor for the Ride For the Brave event, which also serves as a fundraiser to support local veterans.

“The money raised here will go back into the military functions that we do, whether it’s military families come back from service, or welcome parties for their families.”

The traveling Vietnam Wall is a replica of the one found in our nation’s Capitol. It too lists the names of men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

About 100 bikers – many who are veterans – will escort the wall to its next destination.