Ride-share drivers hold rally, call for improved labor practices in CT

(WTNH) — Ride-sharing in Connecticut: drivers calling for improved labor practices. The Independent Drivers Guild held a rally ahead of a Labor Committee meeting Thursday.

The group is pushing for what they call a fair, for-hire vehicle industry to give ride-share drivers a say in our state.

Sohail Rana, senior organizer with the Independent Drivers Guild told News 8, “Drivers are independent contractors and they are not entitled to any benefits. They don’t even have a seat at the table, so companies have been exploiting drivers for years. That’s what we’ve been fighting for, the drivers so they stay independent contractors, but at the same time, they have a seat at the table with the companies.”

Rana says the group represents 23,000 Connecticut Uber and Lyft drivers and 250,000 drivers in the tri-state area and Chicago.