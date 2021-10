Conn. (WTNH) — Starting Tuesday, people in Connecticut will get a robocall from Governor Ned Lamont. For many, this is a call you shouldn’t ignore.

The calls are to raise awareness about a program that helps people who have unpaid and overdue electric bills.

Additional funding is available through the state’s “Unite CT” program. $17-million in aid has already been delivered to Eversource and United Illuminating customers.

The funding is administered by the Connecticut Department of Housing.