A map of the anticipated viewing area on Aug. 1, 2023 for the Antares cargo rocket. (Source: NASA)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Look to the sky on Tuesday — you may get a glimpse of a rocket launch.

The next Antares cargo resupply launch is scheduled for 8:31 p.m. Tuesday, according to NASA. The rocket will launch from Wallops Island, Virginia.

Most of southern and western Connecticut will be able to see the launch for between 120 and 150 seconds after takeoff. Most of the northern and eastern parts of the state will see the rocket for about 150 to 180 seconds after takeoff.

A map from NASA shows the anticipated viewing area.

A map of the anticipated viewing area on Aug. 1, 2023 for the Antares cargo rocket. (Source: NASA)

The rocket will bring new supplies and equipment to the International Space Station.