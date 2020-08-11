Rocky Hill-Glastonbury Ferry resuming operation after recovery from Isaias

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Rocky Hill-Glastonbury Ferry is resuming operation Tuesday after it was left in the dark for nearly a week due to Tropical Storm Isaias.

The ferry will resume its normal schedule through the rest of the summer, with two ferries providing service across the Connecticut River between Rocky Hill and Glastonbury, and Chester and Hadlyme.

Those two ferries typically begin service April 1 but started operation this year on June 20 due to COVID-19 delays.

The Rocky Hill-Glastonbury Ferry started providing service in 1655, which makes it the oldest continuously operated ferry service in the U.S.