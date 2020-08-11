Rocky Hill-Glastonbury Ferry resuming operation after recovery from Isaias

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Connecticut river_99040

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Rocky Hill-Glastonbury Ferry is resuming operation Tuesday after it was left in the dark for nearly a week due to Tropical Storm Isaias.

The ferry will resume its normal schedule through the rest of the summer, with two ferries providing service across the Connecticut River between Rocky Hill and Glastonbury, and Chester and Hadlyme.

Those two ferries typically begin service April 1 but started operation this year on June 20 due to COVID-19 delays.

The Rocky Hill-Glastonbury Ferry started providing service in 1655, which makes it the oldest continuously operated ferry service in the U.S.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Manchester police search for 4 juveniles involved in gas station shooting, car crash

News /

Tree crews using Lake Compounce as ‘home away from home’ to continue restoring power across state

News /

2 arrested for illegal firearm possession after 'shots fired' reports in Manchester commuter lot

News /

'Bikers for Babies' helps save more than 1K ounces of milk from Glastonbury milk bank

News /

Southington salon offers free hair washing, blowdry to those without power after Isaias

News /

Hartford Athletic match Sunday postponed due to positive COVID-19 test for scheduled opponent

News /
More Hartford

Middletown officials set up cooling center as residents wait for power to be restored

News /

Middletown opens centers for medical needs, to power up electronics and cool down

News /

Neighbors help each other out as the wait for power restoration continues

News /

Middletown open cooling and medical needs centers as residents wait out power outages

News /

DEEP advises people to avoid recreation in CT river due to sewage release in Massachusetts

News /

CT Water asks some shoreline residents to avoid unnecessary water use

News /
More Middlesex

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss