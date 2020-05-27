State Parks around CT closed temporarily after reaching capacity

(WTNH) — State Parks across Connecticut have become busier as the state begins to reopen and people venture out more frequently. And with social distancing guidelines in place, DEEP has reduced the parking lot capacity at most of its State Parks.

The clear and cool climate on Sunday has led to the following closings:

Millers Pond State Park (Haddam)

Harkness Memorial State Park (Waterford)

Wadsworth Falls State Park (Middletown)

Talcott Mountain State Park (Simsbury)

Penwood State Park (Bloomfield)

Rocky Neck State Park (East Lyme)

Lovers Leap State Park (New Milford)

Southford Falls State Park (Southbury)

Sleeping Giant State Park (Hamden)

C.P. Huntington State Park (Newtown, Bethel, Redding)

For the latest closings: https://bit.ly/CTSTATEPARKStwitter.