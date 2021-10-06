Rollout of online, retail sports betting in Connecticut delayed

Connecticut

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Thursday’s anticipated rollout of online and retail sports betting in Connecticut has been delayed, state officials announced.

Kaitlyn Krasselt, communications director for the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection, said there is an issue with some of the memorandums understanding (MOUs) in the Federal Register.

“The delay of the publication of the MOUs in the Federal Register set the process back a bit. We are still working to finalize the details of the statewide online and retail launch of sports betting, and we are working with the licensees to ensure their platforms are certified and in compliance with the regulations prior to launch. As such, no date has been set but we do not anticipate to be a lengthy delay.”

The memorandums of understanding were published in the federal register in September.

In-person sports betting in Connecticut has been live since Sept. 30.

