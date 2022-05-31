FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A roofing contractor is seriously injured a fall at Fairfield University, according to fire officials.

The Fairfield Fire Department arrived at the campus around 7:17 a.m. Tuesday morning to find a private roofing contractor had fallen 40 feet through a skylight of the Central Utilities Facility building.

Units on scene stabilized the worker and he was transferred to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

OSHA was called to the scene and is investigating the incident.

Stay alert for news updates with WTNH in the News 8 app