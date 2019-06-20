Round one for Travelers Championship began Thursday

Thursday was the big day for pro golfers in Cromwell!

Round one of the Travelers Championship begins Thursday morning with 156 players going after the top prize of $1.3 million, and it’s all taking place at the TPC River Highlands.

Hundreds of top athletes will be competing for the top prize. Among them, Brooks Koepka, Jason Day, Paul Casey.

The 2017 Travelers Championship Jordan Spieth as well as returning champ Bubba Watson and Phil Mickelson are back too.

PGA professionals teed off in groups of three at 6:45 a.m.

Thursday was also the 11th Annual Women’s Day. The special event started at 8:30 a.m. and featured tours of the Golf Channel Studios and Golf Clinics cleared specifically for women.

Later in the evening, a special reception was hosted. The Hype’s Tee It Up For Charity raised money for local charities.

The Travelers Championship partners up with over 150 local charities, including the Ulbrich Boys and Girls Club. They have raised $2 million for about 150 of those charities.

