Round two of the Travelers Championship kicks off Friday at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell with pro golfers hitting the green.

PGA professionals will tee off in groups of three at 6:45 a.m. and then again at noon and later Friday evening there will be live music. After the last putt drops, a concert with the 'Spin Doctors' will begin at 7 p.m.

On Thursday, after round one, let's take a look at the leader board. Right now five golfers are tied for first place: Ryan Armour, Bronson Burgoon, Kyyoung-Hoon Lee, Abraham Ancer and Mackenzie Hughes. All are six under par.

None of the big names are in the top five so far. Phil Mickelson is 3 under par, Bubba Watson one under par, Jordan Speith 3 over par. Jason Day is even and Francisco Molinari is one under par.

Seems like a pretty great day ahead but it's been a fun couple days leading up to the start of the tournament.

Giving back is huge at the tournament. Not only do they partner with more than 150 charities, they also take the time to honor our veterans.

Two days ago, active military and service members got to go inside the course during the Military Caddie Program and caddied for PGA tour professionals in the 17th hole travelers Celebrity Pro Am.

And the week long salute gives military personnel and their families a chance to see some of the best golfers compete for free through the veterans free admission program.

Veterans can bring up to three of their immediate family members each day. Bear's Smokehouse BBQ will provide a complimentary lunch to veterans and their families.

The primary beneficiary for the 2019 tournament is the Hole In The Wall Gang Camp in Ashford.

It was founded in 1988 by Paul Newman.

The Hole In The Wall Gang camp provides "a different kind of healing" to more than 20,000 seriously ill children and family members annually all completely free of charge.

And for many of these children and families, Hole In The Wall provides multiple camp experiences throughout the year.

