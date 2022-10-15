NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One man died in a three-car crash in North Branford on Saturday morning, police said.

The North Branford Police and Fire Department responded to the area of Forest Road on Route 22 near Gulf Brook Drive just after 8:45 a.m. At the scene, officers found a three-car crash.

One of the drivers sustained minor injuries, while the other two drivers were seriously injured, with one in life-threatening condition. The driver with life-threatening injuries, a 40-year-old man from Northford, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital after emergency services responded to his condition on-scene.

The man did not survive, police said, noting that the department grieves the loss with the man’s family, first responders, and North Branford community.

He has not been identified at this time.

Forest Road near Gulf Brook Drive will be closed for several hours while police investigate the crash. Police urge residents to seek alternate routes.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to reach out to the NBPD at (203) 484-2703.

