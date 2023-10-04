HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The top two leaders of the Connecticut State Police will be retiring, Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) said Wednesday.

State public safety Commissioner James Rovella and Col. Stavros Mellekas, commanding officer of state police, were not being forced out, the governor said. Former Yale police Chief Ronnell Higgins will replace Rovella, according to the union.

U.S. Department of Justice investigators are looking into whether dozens of troopers falsified information about traffic stops that were never made. A former federal prosecutor is leading the independent investigation ordered by the governor.

Auditors said the alleged false data was more likely to identify motorists as white, which skewed the race and ethnicity data collected to compile statewide reports.

In August, the state police union voted no confidence in both Rovella and Mellekas, accusing them of not defending troopers against allegations involving the traffic stop data.

State lawmakers confirmed Rovella in February 2019 to serve as commissioner of the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, which oversees state police. He’s been in law enforcement for four decades, including as a homicide detective and the chief of the Hartford Police Department.

Mellekas joined the state police as a trooper in 1994 and worked his way up to become commanding officer in 2019. He previously worked as a police officer at the U.S. Capitol.

An audit released by University of Connecticut data analysts in June found a “high degree of confidence” that troopers submitted false information on citations for at least 25,966 traffic stops, and possibly more than 58,000 stops, that may have never happened from 2014 to 2021.

Auditors said information on those stops could not be found in the state’s court system, which handles all traffic violations — leading to the conclusion that data was likely falsified.

Auditors said 130 troopers had “significant disparities” between the number of citations they sent to the court system and higher numbers entered into the race and ethnicity database. They said a total of 311 troopers had discrepancies in at least one of the years audited.

However, The data analysts said that they did not try to determine whether the records were intentionally falsified or wrong due to carelessness or human error.

The Connecticut State Police Union has cautioned against making any conclusions about troopers’ conduct before the investigations are complete.

It says more than two dozen troopers already have been cleared of wrongdoing in connection with the traffic citation data, and it expects more to be cleared.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.