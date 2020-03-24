‘Rumor Control:’ CT State Police debunking coronavirus myths

(WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are now tackling coronavirus rumors that are emerging across the state.

Below is a list of rumors they have addressed:

1. False Rumor: The State Borders and Highways are closed.

Fact: The State of Connecticut is not under lock-down; borders are open and will remain open. The public is strongly urged to Stay Safe and Stay Home unless they work in an essential field. State highways remain fully operational. Additionally Rest Areas on I-84 and I-91 remain open 24/7. Service Plazas on I-95, I-395, and the Merritt Parkway remain open 24/7 and will have fuel, bathrooms, convenience stores, and limited prepared takeout food.

2. False Rumor: There is a state curfew in place.

Fact: No state curfews are in place as a result of COVID-19. At this time, there are absolutely no plans for a state curfew. The public is strongly urged to Stay Safe, Stay Home unless they work in an essential field.

Governor Ned Lamont’s ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ Executive Order went into effect on Monday, March 23 at 8 p.m. Only essential businesses in the state will remain open at this time.

State Police will also be addressing their rumor control efforts on the state’s coronavirus Facebook and Twitter pages.