Runners take part in Ruck 2 Remember in support of fallen serviceman

(WTNH) — Runners getting ready to finish the final leg of the Ruck 2 Remember as they make their way to Connecticut.

They started at the Arlington Cemetery in Virginia on October 26th, making their way to Connecticut.

On Friday morning, they will be waking up in Shelton and lace up their sneakers to participate in a 5k in honor of Captain Andrew Pedersen-Keel, who was killed while serving our country in Afghanistan.

They are running the 5k today to raise awareness for the military.

