Rush to get pistol permits in CT now that some COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have been lifted

Conn. (WTNH) — State Police are seeing a rush to get pistol permits in Connecticut now that some COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have been lifted.

Long lines have been reported at three State Police locations across the state.

Permits were on hold after the pandemic began, but now the process is back on.

Suzanne Roberts of East Windsor told News 8 she’s getting a permit “for protection. We are set off the road and we are not sure what will happen and we want to be able to protect ourselves if we ever need it.”

Before you go to State Police, you must get a local permit from your city of town.