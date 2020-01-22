Russel Molleur’s guilty plea vacated, Judge Brown sets February pre-trial date

(WTNH) — Back in March 2019, Lori Wierzbicki was attacked in her home by recently-evicted neighbor, Russel Molleur.

RIGHT NOW- supporters rally outside the Milford Superior Courthouse. Today is the sentencing hearing for Russell Molleur, he faces charges after he allegedly attacked his neighbor, Lori Wierzbicki last March. Supporters outside calling for the plea deal to be tossed. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/nBLSgPkOrl — Mackenzie Maynard (@MackenzieMNews) January 22, 2020

On Wednesday, it was announced Russel Molleur’s guilty plea has been vacated and Judge Brown has set the pre-trial date for February 13.

According to court documents, when Molleur was first arrested, he faced multiple charges including disorderly conduct assault in the first degree, strangulation in the first degree, unlawful restraint in the first degree, and tampering with evidence.

