Russel Molleur’s guilty plea vacated, Judge Brown sets February pre-trial date

(WTNH) — Back in March 2019, Lori Wierzbicki was attacked in her home by recently-evicted neighbor, Russel Molleur.
RELATED: Milford woman worries that man who brutally beat, assaulted her could be released from prison early
On Wednesday, it was announced Russel Molleur’s guilty plea has been vacated and Judge Brown has set the pre-trial date for February 13.
According to court documents, when Molleur was first arrested, he faced multiple charges including disorderly conduct assault in the first degree, strangulation in the first degree, unlawful restraint in the first degree, and tampering with evidence.
Check back to WTNH.com for updates.