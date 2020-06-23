Safe Kids urges parents to put down their phones while kids swim, drownings happen quickly

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– With drowning the leading cause of accidental death in children 14 and under, Safe Kids Connecticut is urging parents and caregivers to give swimming kids their full attention.

Even when there is a lifeguard on duty, being vigilant is key every second a child is in a large or small body of water.

Safe Kids Connecticut director Luis Rivera says that means the surface, and below.

“Keeping an eye on the water, looking on the bottom of the water, just in case anybody has sunk into the water, being an active water watcher is a good rule, a good safe practice for parents,” says Rivera.

A water safety campaign by the Connecticut Recreation and Parks Association is aimed at getting parents and caretakers to put their devices down while kids swim.

Their messages are direct and to the point with slogans like “Your watching the screen, who’s watching them? “Your kid can’t text you when they’re drowning” and “Drowning is silent. Watch the pool. Turn off your phone.”

Safe Kids Connecticut recommends getting young children into swimming lessons, learning CPR and emptying wading pools after each use.

As for Covid-19 and water, the CDC recommends social distancing while in the water and not wearing a mask while swimming, but wearing one when back on shore.