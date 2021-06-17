Safe summer fun? Yale doctor with COVID guidelines for families with unvaccinated children

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With so many Connecticut family destinations opening back up just in time for the summer many parents may be tempted to resume normal summer fun. Not so fast if you have young, unvaccinated children says Yale medicine infectious disease physician Onyema Ogbuagu.

“We have to think of kids still being vulnerable and protecting them where we can,” says Dr. Ogbuagu. He says there is concern that children who are covid long haulers may have recurring effects on the children’s health.

Dr. Ogbuagu shared guidelines on summer fun for those families with unvaccinated members.

A crowded baseball park without safety measures? Dr. Ogbuagu says no for these families.

“People are shouting yelling and screaming, remember some of the adults in that context are unvaccinated. I think it does put the kids at risk.”

His recommendation? Leave the kids with a babysitter so that the vaccinated parents can attend the ballgame.

What about inside a museum or aquarium? Dr. Ogbuagu says only if masking, social distancing and hand sanitizing is in effect.

How about taking unvaccinated kids into stores where masks are optional?

“Let them wear their masks, keep your hand sanitizer handy kids always run around and touch each other, keep the shopping to a household.”

How about vaccinated parents socializing outdoors with other families with young unvaccinated children He says since it is outdoors kids do not have to wear their masks.

As for bringing kids to a playground where there are other children that they don’t know? He says the danger is the other kids could be carrying the virus. The same goes for the beach.

As for socializing in general he advises families to cohort with others who also follow safety rules.

The future looks hopeful to return to normal socialization, through science. Dr. Ogbuagu is currently conducting Pfizer vaccine trials on young children who are currently not old enough to get vaccinated.

“We’re going to test kids with a fraction of the adult doses it’s not going to be the full strength because even with the lower doses kids are just mounting such robust immune responses.”