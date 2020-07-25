Safety precautions in place for MMA fight at Mohegan Sun

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)– Organizers say they’ve been waiting more than 130 days to be able to say “live from Mohegan Sun Arena” and Friday night that happened.

All big events were shut down with the pandemic but on Friday night, a MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fight kicked off.

Mohegan Sun organizers say they worked closely with state health officials to figure out the playbook for this. From the minute fighters arrive, they are tested, and then quarantined. Temperature checks are given twice a day too.

Most of the seats will be empty though. It will be just the fighters, their team, and the announcers. People will be able to watch it at home and throughout the casino on big screens.

“These are broadcast all over the world. So it’s really great to be back to some sort of normalcy to providing some content that people like and want to see,” said Tom Cantone, Pres. of Sports and Entertainment.

Ricky Bandejas and Sergio Pettis will be squaring off. And next Saturday, Mohegan will be hosting boxing broadcast on Showtime.