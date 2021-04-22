Salad with a side of CBD: Wallingford-based Incredible Edibles opens in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Has the pandemic sparked a wake-up call for wellness? A new Glastonbury foodery is banking on it. It’s also connected to one of the most successful franchises in the country.

Welcome to Incredible Edibles. Connecticut’s first franchise location opened recently in Glastonbury. It’s part of a larger brand that happens to be one of the state’s most successful franchises: Edible Arrangements.

“They’ve got over 1,000 locations in North America and we’re hoping to follow in their footsteps,” said Tyler Stoneham, Food Scientist.

Food Scientist Tyler Stoneham believes the pandemic created a wake-up call for wellness.

“People are thinking about health. You can look at the trends over the last year and you can see things that are healthy are trending upwards. And things that are unhealthy, people are realizing that they don’t need that in their life,” said Stoneham.

Kombuchas on tap and build-your-own Greek-inspired salads and bowls. Incredible Edibles combines quick serve healthy foods with CBD, which is cannabis without the high effect. The menu is gluten free and locally sourced.

“We tapped into kombucha, local from Danbury, and wanted to bring some mixed drinks to everybody that could possibly infuse CBD or not,” said Julie Dooley, Executive Chef, Director of Brands.

If you’ve never had kombucha, it’s basically fermented tea with really good bacteria your gut loves. This is my first trying it with CBD and I can’t taste the difference. So you’ll find options like smoothies with or without CBD and keto cookies. The CBD is third-party tested and used by the same people who sell it. The idea goes beyond quick-serve food.

“All these products are about health not high,” said Stoneham.

“We can guide you to a product that may help with whatever is ailing you. Let it be you’re not sleeping at night, you need immune boosters, you have sciatica and your hip is killing you. We have something that we believe here can help you,” said Dooley.

It’s not every day someone launches a franchise in the middle of a pandemic. They say this location is well received here in Glastonbury and they hope other communities will welcome it as well.