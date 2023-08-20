(WTNH) — Connecticut’s sales tax-free week started on Sunday, Aug. 20, and runs through Saturday, Aug. 26.

Shoppers at the Clinton Premium Outlets told News 8 they’re taking advantage of the seven-day deal while back-to-school shopping.

“I just get a pair of shoes that fit on me!” said Alannah Dydyn, who is shopping for kindergarten. “It lights up with hearts!”

“Aside from tuition, the cost to buy notebooks, textbooks, pens, pencils [is high],” said Jessica Schreiber, a shopper from Milford. “I think [sales tax-free week] definitely helps because you’re saving a little bit more money.”

During the tax holiday, retail purchases on most clothing and footwear items priced under $100 are exempt from the state’s sales and use tax.

The annual exemption applies to each item under a hundred bucks, regardless of how much merchandise you buy.

“We do this every year,” said shopper Madelyn Ruiz. “So, having the ability to have tax free is really inspiring for us to come out and shop.”

According to the National Retail Federation, back-to-school spending is expected to reach record levels. Families with children in elementary and high school will spend an average of $890, which is $25 more than last year.

Neil and Crystal McPagrson of Meriden say that what they’ll save this week will go to childcare while they’re at work.

“The extra money we save, we’re able to spread out further,” Neil said.

“We have a new schedule this year, so this kind of stuff like tax-free week, the sales, it helps every little bit,” Crystal said.

For more information about this year’s tax-free week, shoppers can visit the state’s Department of Revenue Services website.