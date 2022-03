SALISBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A residential structure fire in Salisbury closed down Route 112 Thursday morning.

Route 112 is closed between Route 7 and White Hollow Road.

State Police urge drivers to avoid the area as the road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

The local fire department is on-scene, extinguishing the fire.

This is an active fire.

