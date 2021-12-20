Salvation Army in Willimantic receives much-needed toy donations just in time for Christmas

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Parents in the Willimantic area are breathing a sigh of relief Monday night. Last week, it looked like the Salvation Army wasn’t going to have enough toys for the families it serves this holiday season.

RELATED: Salvation Army chapters in Conn. in need of toys ahead of Christmas

They were more than 100 toys short, so they put a call out for help, and Santa’s helpers delivered…literally.

Organizers tell News 8 donors came from all over the state and even from across state lines. One Hartford man donated 50 basketballs. They tell us parents are grateful they will be able to keep the magic of Christmas alive.

Capt. Carmen Victoria Colon of the Salvation Army, explained, “It’s just a grateful feeling. A satisfaction feeling and knowing that we have done our part that on Christmas Day, there are children that are going to wake up in the Willimantic area that are going to open up and have a Christmas toy.”

RELATED: Investment specialist group donates over 100 toys, gifts to Salvation Army in West Hartford

Colon added, they’re even able to give out extra toys now because of all of the donations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

Holiday Happenings

More Holiday Happenings

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss