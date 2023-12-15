ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) – The COVID-19 pandemic may be behind us, but pandemic poverty continues to impact families in Connecticut.

The Salvation Army has been providing resources for millions of people in need, including Christopher Vichiola of Ansonia, who said the Salvation Army helped save his life after battling the coronavirus in 2020.

Vichiola became seriously ill and was found unconscious on the side of the road by police officers, according to the Salvation Army. He was pronounced dead twice and spent 45 days in a coma during his health ordeal, resulting in extensive damage to his organs and losing his ability to walk.

Vichiola’s road to recovery was a long one, as he spent more than a year in rehabilitation to regain mobility. His health led him to the Salvation Army in Ansonia, where he received clothing, food and more. He met Salvation Army captain Cheryl McCollum, who helped him during his healing journey.

“I think Cheryl would give her right hand for me,” Vichiola said. “She’d go out of her way for me, as well as other people.”

Vichiola said providing food is a big part of what the Salvation Army does, but they go well beyond that to help people.

“The Salvation Army is not just the services that we render,” McCollum said. “We want the overall health. It’s not just about the food, it’s not about the lights, but that’s important. But, we really want the person to be whole.”

