Sandy Hook memorial plans taking shape 7 years after tragic shooting

SANDY HOOK, Conn. (WTNH) — On the eve of the 7th anniversary of the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, there are renewed hopes that a permanent memorial is taking shape.

That memorial would honor the 20 children and six school staff members who were killed Dec. 14, 2012, when a gunman opened fire.

“It’s difficult,” said Peter Krauss. “It brings back a lot of emotions.”

Krauss is taking steps to continue to help the community heal. He’s the chairman of the Sandy Hook Permanent Memorial Commission — a team of volunteers who have been trying to come up with designs and funding for a memorial.

“It’s a place that I hope everyone will be able to go to,” he said. “That families that lost loved ones that day will be able to go and remember those they lost.”

Krauss said with input from the families, a company from San Francisco came up with a final vision of the project. There were more than 200 submissions.

“The core design is a sycamore tree surrounded by water and at the edge of the water is going to be granite work, some sort of stone/granite inscribed with the names of all of those who were lost that day,” Krauss said.

The plan is to build it in a field surrounded by trees and ponds not far from the Sandy Hook school.

George Lockwood, Jr. was one of the members of the fire department who responded at Sandy Hook Elementary School that day. He applauds what members of the commission are doing to benefit the community and pay respect to the victims.

“It’s been seven years now,” Lockwood said. “People need a place to go and show their emotions, get it off their chest, and it’s going to be a beautiful place to come.”

The hope is to have a dedication on Dec. 14, 2021. There are still some funding issues to work out.