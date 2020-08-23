Sandy Hook Promise receives surprise $10k donation from man in Chicago

(WTNH) — The Sandy Hook Promise Foundation just received a surprise and hefty donation by a man from Chicago.

According to the co-founder of Sandy Hook Promise, Nicole Hockley, AT&T held an internal contest where they asked its employees to submit ideas around community safety and revitalization.

A man named Jerry Kalinski who is from Chicago won and donated the full prize of $10,000 to the Connecticut non-profit foundation.

Hockley tells News 8 Kalinski’s idea was around ways to support educators and administrators in the event of school shootings.

While Hockley hasn’t met Kalinski, she says the out-of-the-blue donation proves the foundation’s reach goes far beyond the state.

“He really recognizes that it’s not so much about the weapon or how you respond or recover from the incident, it’s about how you prevent it from happening in the first place,” Hockley said. “For someone from Chicago to say ‘I’ve won this competition, I want to use it to support Sandy Hook Promise and their impact,’ that says a lot”

News 8 tried to reach out to Kalinski, but we haven’t heard back.

Sandy Hook Promise has created programs where they teach kids about social inclusion, risk behaviors, school shootings, and so much more.