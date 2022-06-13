NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There is a renewed push for greater gun control measures to be put in place following two mass shootings in New York and Texas. Sandy Hook survivors are hoping the momentum behind this movement will enact the change they wish to see.

“Our government and just we as a nation, we know the solutions,” Andrew, a survivor, told ABC News. “We have the proposed solutions.”

In an interview with ABC News, four survivors — Andrew, Nicole, Maggie, and Jackie — recounted being second and third graders when a gunman entered Sandy Hook Elementary School. They said the memories they have of December 14, 2012 remain vivid and painful.

“I do remember my thoughts of, ‘I’m going to die and I’m not going to make it out of this school.’ There’s no way I’m making it out,” said Nicole, who was a second grader at the time.

They have watched over the last decade as other communities have been touched by tragedy caused by gun violence.

“I was just thinking about all the families that are in their houses right now telling their children that their siblings and that their friends and their classmates are gone,” said Maggie, when she heard about the shooting in Uvalde. “It just really broke me to know that, after 10 years of everyone giving us their thoughts and prayers and, you know, after 10 years of everyone saying, ‘Enough is enough’ and ‘Never again,’ after Sandy Hook, it happened again, and so devastatingly.”

On Saturday, Sandy Hook survivors and Newtown students were among those at the March for Our Lives Rally in Washington, D.C.

“It’s really nice being there with a community of people who’s fighting for the same thing we are,” said Leah Crebbin of Newtown.

Crebbin is a student at Newtown High School and will co-chair the Jr. Newtown Action Alliance next year. Crebbin told News 8 she is hopeful change will happen.

“It’s not just a one-time fight, it’s not just going to one march,” Crebbin said. “It’s about continuing the fight and that’s a more understood idea now. I think if we all continue, this will change, and I think that’s pushing us forward.”

She said they cannot do this alone and she is encouraging everyone to get involved in the fight by advocating for change, calling lawmakers, and demanding more be done.