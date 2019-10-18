Sandy Hook victim considered for Presidential Medal of Freedom

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– A state senate candidate from Newtown who lost his little brother at Sandy Hook is pushing for his brother to receive the nation’s highest civilian honor for his heroism that day.

Nineteen year-old JT Lewis is a Republican running for the state senate seat that includes Newtown.

His brother, six-year-old Jesse, was killed at Sandy Hook.

Lewis is asking the White House to give his brother the Presidential Medal of Freedom for the heroism he showed that day.

“During the shooting, the shooter entered his classroom and fired a few bullets, and then his gun jammed. And in that interval Jesse yelled out to his classmates who were huddled in the corner to run. And nine of them did. Seeing that moment of opportunity he ushered them out of the room and nine of them were saved. But he stayed back to defend his teacher,” said Lewis.

Lewis proposed the idea to Vice President Pence and has met with President Trump. He says the White House is considering it.

I just heard from the White House!



They are actively working on my request to award my brother Jesse the Presidential Medal of Freedom.



I want to thank everyone there, all the way up to the President, for being so respectful and helpful to my family! @realDonaldTrump @VP — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) October 17, 2019

Lewis says a tweet promoting the idea got more than 2.5 million impressions.