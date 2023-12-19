HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Santa Claus visited the kids at Connecticut Children’s on Tuesday to spread holiday cheer.

Santa went from room to room to visit with the patients to pose for photographs and ask the children what presents they want for Christmas.

He also delivered several wagons worth of toys to the children, which brought a lot of smiles to the patients’ faces.

“It’s just fantastic, you know, we’re here and it’s a difficult time to be here, especially around the holidays and nothing like someone coming in to cheer up the day,” said John D’Adamo of Higganum.

After the visit, Santa started his trip back to the North Pole to get ready for the busy holiday.



The countdown to Christmas is on and the elves are busy in the workshop.

“We wanna keep everyone happy and it’ll be busy on Christmas Eve,” Santa Claus said.