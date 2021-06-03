Saturday kicks off CT Trails Day, events available at all 180 state parks

Conn. (WTNH) — After a wet Memorial Day weekend and a rainy day Thursday, you’re probably itching to get outside. Well, this weekend kicks off Connecticut Trails Day where all 180 of the state’s parks will have events.

You can find beginner hikes, educational walks, and bike rides. Plus, every event has a leader. So you can ask questions and really learn the area.

“This is an opportunity to go a little further off-field. Explore a little bit further away from home, maybe? and see a new preserve or piece of open space or trail that you’ve never been to before,” said Connecticut Forest and Park Assoc. Trails Director, Claire Cain. “The best part about Trails Day is that all the events have a leader. So you’re really learning from someone who’s local. Who knows the trail really well and can share all those really interesting facts about the place where you are in the woods.”

It’s going on all weekend long and you have to register beforehand.

For more information about the director and trails that run the gamut: https://www.ctwoodlands.org/ct-trails-weekend/events-2021