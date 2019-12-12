Save the Children organization raises $45,000 on #GamingTuesday

(WTNH) — The global humanitarian company announced they have raised $45,000 during its two-week campaign #GamingTuesday, a spin on the international charitable day Giving Tuesday.

The #GamingTuesday event ran from November 26th to December 10th with a goal to raise money for children in need across the world. The campaign gave avid gamers the opportunity to fundraise and win prizes by hosting gaming live stream marathons. More than 200 streamers participated in the event.

“We realized that the traditional way of giving wasn’t relevant for gamers and streamers alike. So we said, well, what if we take a spin on Giving Tuesday and we call it ‘Gaming Tuesday,'” said Ettore Rossetti, Senior Director of Social & Digital Innovation for Save the Children.

Since 2015, Save the Children has raised $450,000 in total during its #GamingTuesday campaign.

eSports host and Twitch streamer BBXH announced her live stream raised $1,571.

Thank you SO much to all who donated & came out to support my #GamingTuesday stream for @SavetheChildren today!



💟Together we raised: $1,571.69!!!!!!!!!!!!!!💟 — BBXH (@bbxh_twitch) December 3, 2019

More information on the campaign can be found here.