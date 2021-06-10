‘Save The Sound’ lists top ten Connecticut beaches based on water quality

(WTNH) — “Save The Sound” is out with its list of top ten Connecticut beaches. The list is based on bacteria levels in the water.

Woodmont Beach in Milford is one of the top ten. The rest of the list includes:

White Sands in Old Lyme

McCook Point Beach in East Lyme

Waterford Town Beach

Esker Point and Eastern Point beaches in Groton

Dubois Beach in Stonington

Quigley Beach in Stamford

Burying Hill Beach in Westport

The Westbrook Town Beach

“To get a good grade in the beach report, you need to have very few or zero failures…by failures, I mean bacteria count that is over the legal limit,” said Bill Lucey, Long Island Sound keeper.

“Save The Sound” says the pandemic did not have much of an impact on the Sound because so many people were still using the water for travel and recreation.

Overall, the Sound’s water quality has improved in recent years.