Save the Sound releases annual report card on Long Island Sound, includes harbors & bays this year

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Save the Sound is out with its annual report card of the health of Long Island Sound. This year, however, the nonprofit not only looked at the open water way out in the sound, but also at all the harbors and bays and coves closer to shore.

“An estuary can be heavily populated, thoroughly enjoyed and biologically productive, all at the same time,” said Save the Sound Director of Water Quality Peter Linderoth.

Save the Sound uses lots of other groups to help measure the water’s health and quality. The good news is the open water of the Sound gets an ‘A’ from the Rhode Island line down through Milford. Upper Fairfield County’s Sound gets a ‘B,’ Lower Fairfield County a ‘C,’ and down in Westchester County, an ‘F.’

The Bays, however, are more of a mixed bag.

“Only 44% of the bays and the bay segments received a grade of ‘B’ or above,” said U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLuaro (D-3rd District). “Nearly half received ‘D’ or worse.”

In Connecticut, the worst of the bays are:

Wequetequock Cove, Pawcatuck: D-

Farm River, East Haven: D

Black Rock Harbor, Bridgeport: D

Inner Norwalk Harbor: F

Holly Pond, Darien: D+

On the brighter side, some Connecticut bays got good grades:

Mystic Harbor: A

Outer Stonington: A

Outer Niantic River: A-

Connecticut River: B+

Outer Housatonic: B+

Experts say we are seeing improvements, and they hope to be able to keep monitoring those bays.

“If we maintain our dedication to monitoring and reporting our future report cards when we come back two years from now, four years from now, we’ll track the progress that we are making towards achieving this goal not just for ourselves, but for future generations,” said Dr. Jason Krumholz, and environmental scientist.

While there is optimism about the future of Long Island Sound, Congresswoman DeLauro says the funding that pays for testing of the water passed the House of Representatives, but is currently tied up in the Senate.