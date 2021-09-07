SBA releases loans to CT businesses that suffered financial losses from Tropical Storm Elsa

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Small Business Administration (SBA) has released the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and private nonprofits in all eight CT counties due to Tropical Storm Elsa.

The Economic Injury Disaster Loan is open to business entities that suffered financial losses directly due to the storm. These loans can be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that could have been paid had the storm not occurred.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application via SBA’s website and should apply under SBA declaration #17142.

Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or (800) 877-8339 for those who are deaf or partially deaf. You can also email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.

Completed loan applications are due no later than May 2, 2022.