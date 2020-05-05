SBA to assist farmers during pandemic with access new loan and grant program

In this March 28, 2020, photo, a pile of ripe squash sits in a field, in Homestead, Fla. Thousands of acres of fruits and vegetables grown in Florida are being plowed over or left to rot because farmers can’t sell to restaurants, theme parks or schools nationwide that have closed because of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH ) — Congressman Joe Courtney announced Tuesday the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will be providing farmers and agricultural businesses access to the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and grant program.

According to the SBA, Tuesday is when the organization will begin accepting new EIDL and grant applications to provide relief specifically to American farmers and agriculture businesses. The SBA also announced that they would resume processing EIDL applications that were submitted on and before April 15.

“Farmers were left out of the first round of EIDL funding, and they deserve immediate access now that the SBA has followed through on our request,” said Congressman Courtney.

The push not only granted EIDL eligibility to farmers but provided $60 billion in new funding to the EIDL and grant program.

Applications will be processed on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information, visit the SBA site here.